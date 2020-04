Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear got emotional Saturday as he confirmed four new deaths related to COVID-19.

Beshear confirmed the deaths and 185 new positive cases bringing the totals to 94 and 1,840 respectively.

"While this is a worldwide pandemic, I feel responsible for those deaths," said Beshear. "For better or worse, when I read them every day, I feel responsible for them and even if its just 42 lives, I think it's worth it."