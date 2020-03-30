Death toll rises in Ky. COVID-19 pandemic; Gov. orders no out-of-state travel

Two more people in Kentucky have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The deaths raise the total to 11.

Kentucky health officials say 42 additional cases have also been confirmed Monday, raising the total number of cases to 480 since Sunday's updated data.

Gov. Andy Beshear says a 1-year-old who was diagnosed with the virus is doing well and showing fewer symptoms.

Beshear says the next few weeks are critical in flattening the curve.

During a news briefing Monday evening, Beshear issued an executive order stopping out-of-state leisure travel.

The order does allow travel for work, to get essentials such as groceries or healthcare, or to take care of a loved one.

Beshear says the order states that if someone leaves Kentucky for any other reason, they will need to quarantine for 14 days after returning.