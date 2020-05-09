Death toll surpasses 300 in Kentucky COVID-19 battle

Green lights of compassion will still shine in Kentucky as the COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed six new deaths Saturday which rose the total to 304 deaths since the first case of the virus was reported in March.

Case numbers remain steady Beshear says with 158 new cases reported raising the total to 6,440.

Of the number of positive cases, 2,308 have recovered.

As for critics who are calling for the Governor to reopen all businesses and lift all the restrictions, Beshear says a model shows 23,000 Kentuckians would die from the virus.

"This virus isn't gone," said Beshear. "It's still out there, it's still dangerous, and we have to make sure that we are smart in how we address it and how we move forward."

Another phase of reopening Kentucky's economy is set to begin Monday which includes car dealerships, construction, dog grooming, and horse racing.

