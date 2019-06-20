Debate over proposed changes to Ohio's concealed carry law

Debate is happening over proposed changes to Ohio's concealed carry law.

Currently, to be able to conceal carry in Ohio, you have to pass a background check, get eight hours of training and get a permit.

However, lawmakers are looking at changing the bill to lift those requirements for anyone over the age of 21.

The bill is sponsored by Republicans Rep. Ron Hood, of Ashville, and Rep. Thomas Brinkman Jr., of Cincinnati.

While there is intense support for the bill, there are many who are outspoken against it, including the Fraternal Order of Police and anti-gun-violence activists.

The bill would also end a requirement that people carrying concealed weapons notify police if they are stopped.

The debate over the bill continued Wednesday in front of the House Federalism Committee. The committee approved a Republican-sponsored amendment requiring licensed firearm dealers to give gun purchasers a one-page leaflet on Ohio gun laws.

However, one lawmaker postponed a vote on the amendment after several people expressed concerns about it.

The bill hasn't made it out of committee yet. It isn't expected to make it to the House floor for awhile.

Gov. Mike DeWine's spokesman said the Republican governor supports law abiding people's right to carry firearms but wouldn't comment on the bill.