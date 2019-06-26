Decades of hard work lead to big check and new equipment for sheriff's office

The Mingo County Sheriff's Office has new equipment thanks to the hard work of officers over the past two decades.

Sheriff James Smith and Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith received a check from the West Virginia State Treasurer's Office. The check was for $42,343.

According to the sheriff's office, the treasurer's office auctioned off guns that deputies seized over the past 20 years.

The money was used to buy the sheriff's office new equipment, including updated duty weapons and patrol rifles.

"This is the first time that the sheriff's deputies have had new patrol rifles," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.