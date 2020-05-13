To open this summer or not -- pools face uncertain future

Summer is quickly approaching, and many West Virginians are wondering whether pools will open.

Summer is quickly approaching, and many West Virginians are wondering whether pools will open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some say they're OK with that, while others say it's too soon.

The decision to open public pools is largely up to mayors. Walter Hall is the vice mayor of St. Albans in Kanawha County. He said city officials are waiting for guidelines from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in hopes to open their Olympic-size pool in early July.

"The pool is the gathering place for the teenagers and also our seniors, so it is important to our city, it's important to give some form of normalcy back in our community," Hall said.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials said they're hoping for guidance from the state, but municipalities are still able to make the decision to close -- even if the county gives the OK.

St. Albans Parks Superintendent Kevin Pennington said he's working through scenarios to make sure the pool is safe.

"We could close the pool after two hours for a half hour. That gives us time to go in and sanitize the seating and the locker room areas and then open for another two hours," Pennington said.

St. Albans city officials said building a bigger pool deck would accommodate pool-goers, and they follow those guidelines 100%.

"It's been a positive response, to be quite honest, it's the unknown we can't answer for -- July -- all we can get through is today," Hall said.

Nitro, another municipality in Kanawha County, said it would not be financially viable for them to open due to the cost of COVID-19.

Kenova, a town in Wayne County, made the decision to keep pools closed even before recommendations from the state.

Finally, Jackson County city officials say they are waiting on the governor for further guidance.

If the opportunity is granted, Vice Mayor Walter Hall said they will open the St. Albans pool.

"We are going to do everything we can to open our pool," he said.

