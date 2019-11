John Marra was in Studio 3 to show viewers how to deep fry your turkey for Thanksgiving.

John Marra deep frying a turkey in Studio 3.

Things you will need:

Pot with handles

Burner and gas

Hanger with hook on top

Peanut oil

Fire extinguisher

Eye protection

12-13 pound turkey

Thermometer

Carving knife

Paper towels

Matches

Tray to place turkey on

Hot pads