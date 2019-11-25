Deer hunters helping feed the hungry

Hunters hit the woods Monday for the first day of deer firearm season, looking to bag a buck.

Those deer hunters who aren't looking to take their haul home have the option to donate the meat through the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

Those hunters who aren't looking to take their haul home have the option to donate the meat through the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

We stopped by Milam's Custom Meat Processing in Kanawha County. They told us the first day of the season was a busy one.

The average deer provides around 35 pounds of ground venison, which is equivalent to nearly 142 meals. The Hunters Helping the Hungry program donates thousands of pounds of venison each year.

"The state will come back and pick it up,” said Adam Milam, the shop owner. “And then it will be dispersed to food pantries, churches, and soup kitchens and stuff like that for the homeless and people that need food this time of year."

You can donate at locations all around the state. Click here for more.

