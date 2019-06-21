Oh deer! Pool rescue leads to a viral video for Wayne Co. couple

Oh deer!

A baby fawn decided to take a dip in a pool in Wayne County Thursday evening, then needed saving.

That's right when Dan and Marianna Preston walked in their door.

They're thankful they came home in the nick of time.

"It was our day," said Dan.

"Oh it was sad. I felt bad for him," Marianna added.

They see deer in their backyard in Wayne County near Lavalette every day, but never inside their pool. This one was doing the ‘deer stroke’ or perhaps ‘fawny paddle’ along with two chairs blown in from a passing storm Thursday evening.

All jokes aside, it was dangerously close. Their video shows the fawn clearly struggling.

"I know we didn't have much time to get it out," said Dan.

So Marianna with filming, Dan went to the edge, pulled out the fawn and set it down in the grass.

He's almost overqualified to save a live. He’s still wearing his green scrub pants because he just got home from work as an RN in the emergency room in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Before that he worked as an Army medic and a paramedic before going to nursing school.

"I just didn't think anything of it. I didn't do anything anyone else wouldn't have done, just saw an opportunity to grab it," Dan said.

The Prestons aren't sure how long Bambi had been swimming in their pool, up to 75 minutes when Marianna had left around 6:30 p.m.

Struggling and stumbling on dry land at first, the fawn then ran up into the woods to join its mother who stayed out of view of the camera.

Marianna is glad she was the filmmaker, not the rescuer.

"Because if I'd been there by myself I don't know that I could have gotten him out," she said.

Now, it's a video going viral for obvious reasons.

It’s certainly the talk of the Cabell ER, as well as making the rounds on social media with thousands of views since 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

"Just fun to watch now,” Marianna said. “It's fun to put it on Facebook and see, it's a sweet video."

"A fun story and glad it turned out for the best," Dan said.

There are stairs on the other side of the Preston's pool, but the doe was standing near the deep end so the fawn didn't venture to the shallow end.