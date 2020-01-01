Deer run out in front of ambulance

Just after 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, a herd of about 15 deer ran right in front of a Mason County ambulance on the southern end of Route 2.

Three of the deer were hit by the ambulance, which was taking a patient to Holzer Medical Center.

Mason County 911 Director Dennis Zimmerman says one of the employees in the back of the ambulance was slightly injured.

She and the patient on board were loaded into another ambulance and taken on to the hospital. No one else was hurt.