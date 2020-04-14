Delegate hopes tax incentives will lure companies from China to W.Va.

One delegate from West Virginia wants to offer some major financial incentives to get manufacturing companies to leave China and come to America.

Delegate Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam is in the process of drafting a bill that would build upon Opportunity Zones already in West Virginia.

The program that provides business owners with tax incentives in certain parts of the state would be expanded to all 55 counties.

According to a news release, “Once passed, it would provide 0-percent corporate income taxes and 0-percent personal income taxes the first 10 years for any and all companies that decide to relocate operations to West Virginia from China.”

“Due to the ongoing crisis, it’s very critical for us to put America first now more than ever,” Delegate Higginbotham said in a news release. “In this case, I want to make sure we’re putting West Virginia and our workers first.”

More than 124,000 unemployment claims have been filed in West Virginia as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

“Manufacturing is a vital part of my district,” he said. “The aluminum plant in Ravenswood, the Toyota facility in Buffalo, and dozens of smaller companies provide honest work for my constituents. I’m working to bring good-paying jobs back to West Virginia. China has been taking advantage of American workers for too long, and we’re trying to put a stop to it.”