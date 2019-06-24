West Virginia delegates urge Jim Justice to veto House Bill 206

Seven delegates of the West Virginia Legislature are urging Governor Jim Justice to veto House Bill 206.

This comes after the Senate passed the bill on Monday evening.

The delegates are concerned that the bill could violate the state constitution.

Delegates cited Article 6 Chapter 30 of the state constitution, the single-object provision, saying issues should be debated separately.

Delegate Amanda Estep-Burton, (D) Kanawha said, “I wasn’t elected to represent special interest groups. I was elected to be a voice for my constituents. If you have to manipulate the democratic process to get your special interest agenda to pass, that is not the will of the people. Montani Semper Liberi, as long as you aren’t bought by corporate interest. Please veto House Bill 206 and represent the people who elected you.”