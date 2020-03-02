W.Va. Democratic lawmakers try to push bills forward

As the days close in on West Virginia's legislative session, Democratic senators are trying their best to get bills they support out of Senate committees.

Senators Ron Stollings and John Unger spoke in the Governor's press conference room Monday morning, in support of two different bills that address public health.

Stollings supported House Bill 4543, a bill that would put a $25 cap on a monthly supply of insulin. Currently some West Virginians can end up paying thousands of dollars a month for the drug.

He also told WSAZ that the drug is necessary for type 1 diabetics, saying if they don't have access to the drug they can die.

As of Monday morning, the bill was in the Senate Banking and Insurance committees. Stollings says he fears if it does not move soon, it will die there.

"The key is to get it on the agenda. If we can't get it on the agenda, it's dead and that's sad," Stollings said.

Unger was in attendance to support House Bill 4092, that aims to help foster care families by raising the amount of money families receive per child every month.

That would take the average $600 a month per child to $900 month per child.

Unger says he would challenge anyone to raise a child on only $600 a month.

He also said now is the time to step up and help children and families who are involved in the system.

"We have one week left let's get it across the finish line," Unger said.

The foster care bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee where it has been for nearly two weeks.

Both Stollings and Unger said they have to get these bills on the agenda by Thursday. If not, it is unlikely for them to become laws.