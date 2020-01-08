Demolition crews clear the way for new museum

The demolition process has begun to clear the way for the new Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

WSAZ's weather camera caught crews tearing down two buildings in the 300-block of Main Street where the new museum will be built.

The old museum was badly damaged back in July of 2018 during an electrical fire that started in the attic. The exhibits that were not badly damaged are still currently on display at the museum in the 200-block of Main Street.

According to the website for the museum, doors opened back in 2003. The museum's focus is on river life and commercial enterprise on the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers.

