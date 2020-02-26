Demolition underway on historic Charleston building

People have lined the streets of Charleston to watch a historic building come down in Charleston.

It's more than a week since the city shut down several streets after the building that once housed the New China restaurant started crumbling.

The city started the demolition process just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

City leaders believe the cause of the brick failure last week was because of water in the brick walls, creating cracks during the freeze/thaw cycle.

"The city was forced into this position," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said. "Nobody wanted to be here today. It's a shame, it's more than just a shame."

The city plans to file liens against the property to recoup demolition costs.

Last week, crews removed asbestos from inside the building and, Tuesday evening, they removed it from the roof. For more on the story: CLICK HERE.

Charleston City Councilwoman Keeley Steele, who also owns several nearby buildings and businesses like Tricky Fish and Bluegrass, says she understands why the building needs to come down but is still unhappy about it.

"We've been looking at this building for a really long time," Steele told WSAZ. "We really do not blame anyone but the building owner."

The building owner, Philip Chin, filed a petition and motion for a temporary restraining order against the city to stop them from tearing down the building. But on Tuesday a judge denied Chin's request and proceeded with allowing the city to tear it down. Chin told WSAZ he feels he was being treated unfairly and didn't have enough time to fix the problems.

But the mayor says the city had no other choice and they did not wish for this to be the end result.

"These streets are normally packed, especially this time of year when you have the Legislature in town," Goodwin said. "(Right now) these streets are empty, restaurants and shops are seeing a slow decline as the week has gone on in revenues."

"I will mourn it," Steele said. "I don't want an empty lot across from me, I don't need another parking lot (and) I don't think any of the businesses need another parking lot."

Washington Street East is closed between Maxwell Street and Sydney Street, and Elizabeth Street is closed between Lee Street and Jackson Street as a safety precaution.

The roads will remain closed until the demolition is complete.