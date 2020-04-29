Dentists prepare to reopen non-emergency procedures

The West Virginia Board of Dentistry announced this week that despite being listed as a medical service set to reopen on Thursday in the Governor Jim Justice's "The Comeback" plan, they have decided to reopen on May 11.

According to protocol from the West Virginia Dental COVID-19 Task Force, all dental offices must complete an in-office hands-on training included in the American Dental Association's Return to Work Toolkit. In addition, all office staff must sign a COVID-19 Back to Work informed consent form in order to re-open.

Personal protective equipment, including surgical masks, glasses and gowns are required, as well.

Among the changes recommended by the ADA is a pre-screening checklist, which involves outlining possible COVID-19 symptoms that dental patients must fill out.

