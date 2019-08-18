Deputies: 200 doses of heroin and fentanyl found in Raleigh County home

Two people were arrested Friday in Raleigh County after deputies say they found enough heroin and fentanyl for 200 doses.

U.S. Marshals, the DEA, and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit worked with deputies to raid a home in the Sophia area Friday.

Investigators say they also found oxycodone pills, marijuana, and five guns.

Dandre Sanders, from Detroit, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm.

Breyanna Wilkerson, from Coal City, was arrested on a previous warrant.

More charges could be filed.