Deputies: $35,000 worth of meth found in Scioto County apartment

Four people are in jail after investigators say they found over two pounds of meth at an apartment in Portsmouth Saturday.

On Saturday, officials from several agencies responded to Selena Darby's, 21, apartment on E Wayne Avenue with a narcotics related search warrant.

When officers went in, they say Johnny Smith III, 23, Kali Releford, 21, and D'Alize Lamarr Releford, 23, trying to jump out a back window. Deputies say they were stopped by officers and their canine.

During the search, investigators say they found more than two pounds of suspected meth, ten grams of heroin and fentanyl, two loaded guns, and more than $2,000 in cash.

The meth that was found has an estimated street value of $35,000.

All four are charged with trafficking and drug possession and taken to the Scioto County Jail.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Dept. Street Crimes Unit, and other detectives with the department were also a part of the investigation.

Sheriff Marty Donini and Portsmouth Police Robert Chief Ware tell WSAZ, anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at

(740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.