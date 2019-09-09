Deputies: Couple on meth suffers burns in 'distraction' explosion while hallucinating hostage situation

Deputies investigating an explosion in Kanawha County discovered it was caused by a couple hallucinating while on meth.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call Monday morning about an explosion. Investigators say a man and woman called 911 from their vehicle and said they were escaping a hostage situation at their home.

Deputies met the couple on Sissonville Drive near Guthrie Road. Both the man and woman had burn injuries. Paramedics initially put the couple in an ambulance, but later flew them to hospitals by helicopter.

Before they were taken to the hospital, the woman admitted to deputies that she and her husband were smoking meth and hallucinating.

"They believed they were being held captive and her husband made a device with black powder to cause a distraction for their imagined captors," said deputies. "The device exploded in his hands, causing burns to each of them."

Investigators determined there was no hostage situation. They have not said if the couple will face charges after they're treated for their injuries.

The sheriff's office has not released the man and woman's names either.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.