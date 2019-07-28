Deputies: Driver admits to smoking meth, had two children in the car

Bell County deputies say a husband and wife, and another woman were arrested Friday because they had drugs inside a car and two children with them.

Deputies say they pulled over Johnny Smith, from Pineville, on Cannon Creek Lake Hill Road because he was speeding and the car he was driving had a tail light out.

Smith appeared intoxicated and was not wearing a seatbelt. There was also a hatchet sitting on the center console.

Smith’s wife, Pircilla Jones Smith and Sabrina Margaret Jordan were also in the car. There were two children in the backseat.

Deputies say they found a bag with a crystal substance inside and pills while searching Smith. He admitted to smoking meth and taking three or four Hydrocodone. There was also a bag with a clear crystal substance near the driver’s seat.

Jones Smith and Jordan were charged with bench warrants.

Smith was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, speeding, and other charges.

Family members of the children picked them up.