Deputies: "Large" amount of meth found during traffic stop

Two people are in jail after a traffic stop turned in to a drug bust in Wayne County.

Sheriff Rick Thompson tells WSAZ deputies pulled over a car on Route 152 in Lavalette Sunday. When they approached the car, deputies say they found the passenger packaging small bags of crystal meth to sell.

Deputies arrested Jody Hynd, from Wilsondale, and John Adkins, of Lavalette.

They are charged with possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to distribute.

Both men were taken to Western Regional Jail.

The department's road patrol assisted in the arrest.

