Deputies: Man arrested after high-speed chase, kidnapping/murder plot

A man is in custody after leading officers on a chase that reached over 100 miles per hour in multiple counties. Investigators say he was making a multi-state journey to kidnap his estranged wife and kill her boyfriend.

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Parton Thursday afternoon and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators got a call that Parton stole a car in Florida and was heading towards Ripley, West Virginia to kidnap his estranged wife and murder her boyfriend.

Deputies pinged his phone and discovered he stayed in Knoxville Wednesday night and was indeed heading towards West Virginia.

Officers set up a phone call between Parton and his estranged wife. Police listened to the phone call for 15 minutes and heard Parton spell out his plan to kill her boyfriend.

They continued to track his phone and began chasing him when he reached Jackson County. The pursuit along I-77 reached over 100 mph according to deputies.

At one point during the chase, officers had to completely shut down the interstate. They used spike strips to stop the suspect's vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Thursday between Kenna and Fairplain.

Investigators pointed out that Parton did not have a gun on him when he was arrested.

Deputies say Parton was originally on their radar three weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, Parton led officers on a "dangerous" chase that reached over 130 mph in Jackson County. At that point, deputies say the suspect was researching where his estranged wife's boyfriend lives and works.

Sheriff's deputies say Parton is charged with attempted murder because he traveled five states and had a detailed plan about how he was going to murder the boyfriend. Parton was "very methodical in his approach," according to deputies.

Parton is in jail on a $500,000 bond.