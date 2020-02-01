Deputies: Man arrested for dealing drugs out of his home

A man is in jail after deputies say they found several drugs and cash in his home in the Bruno area of Logan County.

Deputies say they were told about the possible drug dealing going on at a home on Sandlick Branch Road.

When investigators went to the house, they saw a man knocking on the door. They say the man had $70 in his hand.

Deputies then knocked on the door and said Timothy Gravely answered, and agreed to a search.

Once inside, deputies say they found Xanax, Oxymorphone, and more than $6,000 in cash.

Gravely was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Deputies say Gravely has already been convicted twice before on the same charge.

Gravely was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.