A man who was on home confinement was arrested Thursday in possession of drugs, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department says.

Erik Brown, 24, was taken into custody from a home along Lariat Circle in the Verdunville area.

Deputies say they found about 13 grams of methamphetamine on Brown, as well a loaded pistol in a bedroom where he was staying. They also recovered $395 in cash.

Brown was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail where he’s being held without bond.