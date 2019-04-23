Deputies: Man trying to run people over drives into yard and injures two

A Kanawha County man will face criminal charges after investigators say he drove off the road and injured multiple people in a heated situation.

Deputies arrested Robert Lee Eads, 36, of St. Albans.

Someone called 911 at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say Eads was driving down Hampshire Drive when people yelled at him to slow down.

Investigators say Eads drove towards those people and tried to run them over. He allegedly turned back around a second time, driving even faster, and blasted through a chain link fence.

According to deputies, Eads drove into a yard and struck two people. We're told the victims' injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

There was a fight when witnesses pulled Eads out of the vehicle. Deputies arrested him a short time later in the woods.

The suspect fought with deputies briefly before they got him in handcuffs.

Deputies took Eads to the hospital for his injuries. When he is released, he will face charges.