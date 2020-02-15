Deputies: Man wanted for several charges after pursuit

A man accused of leading deputies on a chase Thursday, is wanted for several charges.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says when a deputy tried to stop a truck on Big Tyler Road, the driver took off recklessly. The deputy said the truck had a stolen license plate. It was later found by Putnam deputies on the 800 block of Heizer Creed Road.

Deputies say they determined the driver was Joseph Emerson Fowler, II, 39, from Poca.

They say Fowler had been seen driving the truck recently and a cell phone and paperwork found in the truck connected him to the truck. They say the truck was also stolen.

Deputies say they found meth in the truck as well.

Fowler is wanted on several charges from this incident.

Rutherford says Fowler faces possession with intent to deliver, fleeing, and transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on what vehicles Fowler may be driving, where he's staying, who he's visiting, or how he may be found is asked to call 304-357-0169, or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.