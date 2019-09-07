Deputies: Mother and son charged after she brings drugs into jail

A mother is in jail and her son faces additional charges after Floyd County deputies say she brought in drugs to jail.

Deputies say Francis Kay Henson, 58, from Langley, was bringing in crystal meth to deliver to her son and other inmates in the jail.

Henson was arrested after the jailer suspected Henson of having drugs or contraband with her.

She is charged with possession, and promoting illegal contraband.

Deputies say her son, Shawn Henson, 39, is also charged in the case.

He is now facing charges for trafficking and promoting contraband.

Deputies say more charges could be filed against more people.

