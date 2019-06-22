Deputies: Mother and young child bitten by dogs running loose

Deputies in Gallia County are warning people after a mother and her young child were bitten by two dogs running loose along a bike path along McCormick Road.

Sheriff Matt Champlin tells WSAZ after the two were bitten, the mother drove them to a nearby hospital where they were then taken to Columbus for more treatment.

The dogs are described as a black and white dog that appeared to be a boxer, and a brown mixed-breed dog.

Deputies went out to the area several times look for the dogs, but did not find them.

Champlin is urging anyone who uses to bike trail to be on the lookout and if they see the dogs running around, they should call the sheriff's office immediately.