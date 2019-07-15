Deputies: Pair admits to snorting heroin before driving with 5-year-old

Two people are facing criminal charges after admitting to snorting drugs before driving with a child in the vehicle.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department arrested Timothy Caserta, 37, of Man, and Chelsea Calloway, 23, of Sod.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call outside of a restaurant in the Kistler area. The complaint was about people passed out in a vehicle with a small child in the back.

Logan County EMS was already on scene when deputies arrived. They used naloxone to revive both the driver and passenger.

Investigators identified the driver as Caserta and the passenger as Calloway. The 5-year-old in the back seat was identified as Calloway's son.

Calloway admitted to investigators that she and Caserta snorted heroin before driving to the restaurant. Deputies found paraphernalia, but no actual drugs in the vehicle.

Calloway is charged with permitting DUI and child neglect creating a risk of injury. Caserta is charged with DUI with a minor, driving while license is suspended, and child neglect creating a risk of injury.

Both suspects are in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Chris Trent, a victims advocate for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, stayed with the young boy until a family member could take custody of the child. Investigators also contacted Logan County Child Protective Services.

Investigators expressed their appreciation for those at the restaurant who helped out, "Their assistance and actions in this matter definitely saved this young child from danger. The outcome could have been much different had they not intervened."