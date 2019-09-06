Deputies: Pair high on drugs after car runs over curb at elementary school

Two people from Chapmanville face drug and child neglect charges after running over a sidewalk in front of Chapmanville Elementary School on Friday, allegedly under the influence of drugs, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.

Samuel David Steele, 38, and Tammy Rose Vance, 42, were arrested at the scene after a school resource officer heard a loud noise and saw a black Hyundai Elantra on the sidewalk. Investigators say it happened at a place where children are routinely dropped off.

Deputies say Steele was driving the car, and Vance and a boy in the back seat were passengers. Investigators say both of the adults appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and suspected methamphetamine was seized from them.

Steele is charged with DUI controlled substance involving a minor, possession of a controlled substance, child neglect causing risk of injury and destruction of property.

Vance is charged with child neglect causing risk of injury, possession of a controlled substance and permitting DUI.

Child Protective Services in Logan County has been notified, deputies say.

Investigators say the car went over the curb and blew out the front passenger-side tire. The impact tore off the front bumper. At the time of the incident, there was no parents or children nearby.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, Steele and Vance are not current inmates in the jail system.

