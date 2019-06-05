Deputies: Suspect pulls gun after chase in Kanawha County

A deputy had to use a taser on a suspect who pulled a gun out after a chase in Kanawha County.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy tried to stop a car with an improper registration and fraudulent inspection sticker.

The deputy tried to pull the truck over on Lakeland Circle in the Sissonville area when the suspect drove into a wooded area and crashed.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Sgt. B. D. Humphreys says the driver, James Reed, 40, of Sissonville, got out of the truck and ran from the deputy.

Humphreys says the suspect pulled out a small revolved, but dropped it.

"The Deputy used a Taser on Mr. Reed as he reached into a pocket," said Humphreys.

The deputy found a second handgun on Reed after he was in handcuffs.

Reed will be arraigned on charges of batter on a police officer and felony fleeing.