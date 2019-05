A tractor-trailer driver was stabbed Monday evening by another trucker at TA Truck Service in Teays Valley, Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of state Route 34.

The injured trucker was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

It is unknown at this time what led to the stabbing.

