Deputies: Two men stabbed in Nicholas County

A man is in jail Thursday afternoon for allegedly stabbing two people in Nicholas County.

David Workman, 49, of Craigsville, is charged with malicious wounding.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to a home in Craigsville just before 2 a.m. Thursday. The department received a call about a stabbing on Rough Log Road.

They found two victims: Austin Barnhouse and Timothy Barnhouse Jr. Investigators say both victims live at the home where the stabbing happened.

Deputies say paramedics took one of the victims to the Summersville Regional Medical Center and family members gave the other victim a ride to SRMC.

Investigators took Workman into custody at the scene.

The sheriff's department has not released any other details, including how serious the injuries are and the victims' conditions.

"This matter is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time," a press release states.

Workman is currently in the Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bail.