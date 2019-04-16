Deputies: Woman arrested for teaching while drunk at Kentucky middle school

A woman is in jail after deputies say she was teaching while drunk at a Scott County middle school in Kentucky.

Brook Ellen West (Scott County Detention Center)

An arrest citation said Brook Ellen West, 32, was arrested Monday after she admitted to authorities she took four vodka shots around 11 a.m. A student at Royal Springs Middle School said West yelled and cursed at students.

“The teacher was behind the desk and looked up at one of the girls and told her to shut up,” said Misty Allen, a mother of a student.

Allen said her child said West cussed at the students, then fell asleep after laying her head on the desk.

Deputies say West, who is a substitute teacher, smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She had a .317 blood alcohol content when she took a breathalyzer test.

The students in the classroom were ages 11 to 13.

West is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

Scott County Schools said in a statement:

"On Monday, April 15, 2019, a substitute reported to Royal Spring Middle School to fill a half-day opening in the afternoon. The substitute demonstrated erratic behavior. School staff acted immediately upon learning of this behavior. Scott County Sheriff’s Department escorted the substitute off school grounds later charging her with alcohol intoxication. The individual is no longer employed by Scott County Schools in any capacity."

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.