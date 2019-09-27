Woman charged with having drugs in reach of child

A woman is in jail, facing child neglect charges after deputies say drug paraphernalia was found within reach of a child.

Sandra Harron, 51, of Glen Jean, is charged with child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death.

Fayette County Sheriff's deputies say they were called out to a home on Thurmond Road on Thursday for a woman who was unconscious.

Deputies say they had to administer Narcan, which revived her.

According to deputies, the woman was caring for a young child and elderly person. Deputies say drugs and needles were within reach of that child.

A drug recognition expert was called out to the house, who determined Harron was on drugs, according to deputies.

Harron is now in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.