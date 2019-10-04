Deputies arrest woman accused of stealing from church

Deputies arrested a woman accused of breaking into a church in Kanawha County.

Sherri Lane, 42, of Sissonville, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mark Rutherford says the break-in happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Victory Baptist Church on Big Tyler Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Lane hiding in the parking lot. Investigators say her vehicle was filled with stolen items from the church.

Deputies also say a man ran from the church, but they were not able to find that suspect.

Lane is in the South Central Regional Jail. Her bail was set at $5,012. She may face additional criminal charges, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information about the male suspect, call 304-357-0169. You can also anonymously submit a tip by emailing tips@kanawhasheriff.us or through the sheriff's office's website.