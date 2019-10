Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man facing several drug-related charges.

Shaun Richard Duke, 46, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy, and delivery of a controlled substance.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department describes Duke as having brown hair and green eyes, about 170 lbs and about 6 feet one inch tall.

If you have any information, call Sgt. Bennett at 304-872-7880.