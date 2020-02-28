Deputies asking for new information in missing persons case

February marks four years since a man named Marshall "Andy" Priestley, II went missing from Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Friday, the The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office announced that detective are still revisiting evidence, witness statements and following leads.

However, deputies say new, reliable information may be "very helpful" in the case.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is urged to call 304-357-0169, message the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, submit a tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

