Deputies fear there may be more victims of child sexual abuse suspect

A man is in jail for allegedly abusing a young girl, and investigators worry there may be more victims.

David Ray Vance, 46, of Madison, is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Investigators say Vance abused a girl who was 10 or 11 years old at the time. He allegedly had sexual contact with the child on at least three separate occasions.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the alleged abuse happened in 2018 at Vance's former home in the Greenview area of Boone County.

"During an interview with investigators, Vance admitted to the inappropriate contact," said deputies.

If convicted, Vance could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for each count.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Division is handling the investigation.

"Our investigators are concerned there may be more victims out there," said Chief Deputy Chad Barker. "We are asking that anyone who has been a victim at the hands of David Vance or if their child has been a victim, please come forward so he can be held accountable for these crimes."

You can contact Cpl. Mike Foster about the case at 304-369-0587.

Vance is in the Southwestern Regional Jail with a $60,000 bond.