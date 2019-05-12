Deputies find handgun hidden in baby's crib

A man is facing charges after Vinton County deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman in their baby's bedroom, and they found the gun in the baby's crib.

Adam W. Huffer, 25, from Londonderry was arrested on a warrant for theft of a firearm.

Deputies say when they got to the home, they found Huffer in the 5-month-old's bedroom.

According to a release, deputies found the handgun hidden in the baby's crib under a pile of clothes. They say there were also items consistent with illegal drug use in the room as well.

Deputies say Huffer will also face child endangerment, domestic violence, and drug charges.

Huffer was taken to South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail