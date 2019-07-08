Deputies investigate Gallia County shooting

Deputies in Gallia County are investigating a shooting.

It happened early Monday morning in the Village of Crown City according to Sheriff Matt Champlin.

The sheriff's office received a call just after 3 a.m. about a shooting. The victim walked to a neighbor's home after being shot.

Deputies say the victim is Michael Miller, 44, of Crown City. Gallia County EMS took him to a trauma center in Huntington.

"Through our investigation, we have determined that the gunshot wound was the result of a domestic related situation at the home where the victim resides," Champlin stated in a press release. "At this time, one male has been taken into custody."

That suspect is Zachariah Jones, 34, also of Crown City.

The sheriff's office will consult with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren's Office about charges.