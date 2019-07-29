Deputies investigate homicide in Scioto County

Deputies are investigating a homicide in Lucasville.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The call came from the 3100 block of Blue Run County Road.

Investigators say the 911 caller claimed they needed an ambulance because a man shot himself. However, detectives could not find a gun when they arrived on scene.

Deputies, detectives, and Minford Squad 3 responded. They found the man dead. Deputies say he was shot in the head.

"At this time, the investigation continues into the death, but the preliminary investigation suggests that this is a homicide," Captain John W. Murphy said.

Murphy called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI&I) to help.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as Daren H. Woods, 46, of Lucasville.

Woods' body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

If you have any information about the case, call Detective Kirk Jackson at (740) 351-1093. Your conversation can be confidential.