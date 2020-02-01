Deputies investigating early morning stabbing

The Kanawha County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning and sent one person to the hospital.

Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies said one man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after getting stabbed during a fight.

Metro 911 dispatchers received a call around 3 a.m. from the 100 block of Campbells Creek Drive.

Deputies said two men were fighting resulting in one being stabbed in the abdomen. The severity of the injury is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

