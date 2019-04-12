Deputies investigating shooting death in Gallia County

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Gallia County.

Investigators responded to a home on East Bethel Church Road just before 9:45 a.m. Friday.

One person was found dead at the scene. The person's name has not been released.

No other details have been released, including whether or not someone will face charges.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation and is working coordinated efforts with his office in this investigation," stated Sheriff Matt Champlin. Further details will be made available as this investigation continues.”

