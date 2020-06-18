Advertisement

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

A man stands at a memorial as where protesters gathered at the site where Robert Fuller was found hanged, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Palmdale, Calif. State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of Fuller, a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale, officials said Monday following large weekend protests. (Source: AP)
A man stands at a memorial as where protesters gathered at the site where Robert Fuller was found hanged, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Palmdale, Calif. State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of Fuller, a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale, officials said Monday following large weekend protests. (Source: AP) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a California park was killed in a gunbattle with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies seeking him as kidnap and assault suspect, according to authorities and a family lawyer. A woman with him was wounded and a child was uninjured.

The gunfire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the desert community of Rosamond, north of Los Angeles, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Detectives had been tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop a car he was in, he opened the passenger door and began shooting, the statement said.

Deputies shot and killed the man. The woman driving the car was struck by gunfire and was treated and released from a hospital, officials said. A 7-year-old girl in the car wasn't hurt, sheriff's officials said.

The woman in the car wasn't the accuser in the spousal assault case, authorities said.

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide but family members have disputed that.

Palmdale is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Rosamond.

"At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn't have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected," attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

Boone had been charged Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats.

Fuller's body was discovered last week in a park near Palmdale City Hall. An autopsy was conducted Friday and the county medical examiner-coroner's office said he appeared to have died by suicide.

The finding prompted an outcry by his family, who believed he wasn't suicidal, and community members who called for an independent investigation and autopsy. More than 1,000 people turned out for a protest and memorial Saturday around the tree where Fuller's body was found.

The city of Palmdale issued a statement supporting an independent inquiry.

Federal authorities, including the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, said they will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of Fuller and of Malcolm Harsch, a 38-year-old homeless black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city in San Bernardino County east of Palmdale.

Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in either death but sheriffs have pledged to continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Show Your Mask Documentary

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Photographer Malcom Wilson takes photographs of Eastern Kentuckians wearing face masks.

News

Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The facilities were closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A total of 2,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

News

Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist hundreds of people who lost their jobs during this difficult time.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press | Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jun 18, 2020 | Updated: Thu 4:34 PM, Jun 18, 2020

News

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer.

News

Body found inside of motel room identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

News

Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yeager Airport adds additional flight.

News

COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Myrtle Beach travel is linked to another COVID-19 case.