Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing tools over the weekend in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department released two photos of the suspect Monday morning.

Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the man allegedly stole tools in the 700 block of Kermit Drive in Scott Depot.

If you have any information about the crime or suspect, contact Deputy Brandon Pauley at 304-586-0256 ext. 2120.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.