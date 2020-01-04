Deputies looking for missing Raleigh County man

Deputies are looking for a man who disappeared while running an errand Friday.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office says Lowie Edward Lilly, 71, hasn't been seen since he left his home in Grandview Friday evening.

Lilly has black hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, pajama pants, and red shoes.

Deputies say he was with his two dogs, a Blue Heeler and a Boston Terrier.

Lilly is driving a burgundy 2007 Honda CR-V with a West Virginia plate #7WE914.

If you see Lilly, call 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300.