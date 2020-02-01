Deputies make five drug arrests

Five people have been arrested in Wayne County for felony drug warrants.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said the warrants stemmed from four separate investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

An investigation in the Kenova area resulted in two arrests, Thompson said. Andrea Ellis, of Huntington, was found transporting a large amount of methamphetamine in her underwear. She turned herself in to US Marshals and has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of Methamphetamine, and pseudoephedrine altered.

The Sheriff said two other arrests were made after a separate investigation in Lavalette. Barry Watts, of Kiahsville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered. Randy Maynard, of Wayne, was charged with Pseudoephedrine Altered.

Another woman was arrested for selling oxycodone after an investigation in Fort Gay. Deputies said they interrupted Shannon Maxie, of Louisa, while delivering oxycodone. She is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and was arrested by US Marshals in Kentucky.

Sheriff Thompson said Fred Maynard, of Dunlow, was charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered during an investigation in the Lavalette area. Maynard turned himself in on the warrants.