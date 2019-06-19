Sheriff's office releases photos of suspect in car thefts

Sheriff's deputies released a photo Wednesday of a suspect believed to be involved in several car thefts in the Boyd County area. They also released photos of the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect is driving an older model Pontiac Grand Prix. The vehicle has a black spoiler and a "distinctive sticker" in the back window on the driver's side.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information about the case, contact the sheriff's office. You can also message deputies on the office's Facebook page or call the Drug Tipline at 606-939-4023.