Deputies respond to fight that leads to drug bust

A man from Harold was arrested after he got into a fight and caused a commotion that led deputies to his alleged drug stash.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Wednesday night to a call about a fight involving a firearm in the Harold community.

After arriving, deputies learned 49-year-old Craig Triplett of Harold had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Triplett was found in possession of more than 400 prescription pills, a handgun and a large amount of cash.

Triplett faces charges of drug trafficking, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and multiple outstanding warrants.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.